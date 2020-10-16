Stefflon Don returns with “Can’t Let You Go”

It’s been a couple of years since Stefflon Don’s last mixtape Secure, which saw 16 tracks and features from Future, Tiggs Da Author, Fekky, Haile, DJ Khaled, and more. Last month, she made a big return to the fold with the “Move,” which sees production by Troyton Music and presumably acts as a kickstart towards a new body of work. This week, Stefflon adds to that hope with another new cut titled “Can’t You Let Go,” an afrobeats-inspired cut produced by past collaborator Ebenezer. Stefflon can be heard harmonizing on the sultry dance number, mixing in what sounds like some West African Pidgin for additional effect:

“Boy you know you cah waste time, you give me the wickedest whine, yea mi love yuh long long time, bently be di moto joko, you fi mek mi siding ‘pon it, ya photo, mek I switch de tempo mek it go slow/ Till I can’t get enough, till I can’t get enough, kilo de baby you say, I no be omode baby, so put it down on me, I could never be no plan B, anytime you ready, fling it ‘pon me…/”

Having been making waves since her 2016 debut Real Ting, Stefflon Don later hit the jackpot with the French Montana-assisted single “Hurtin’ Me,” which peaked at the number seven spot on the UK Singles chart. The track was then expanded into a four-track EP that also contained a remix of “Hurtin’ Me” with Sean Paul, Popcaan, and Sizzla, as well as the notable cuts “16 Shots” and “Ding-A-Ling” featuring Skepta. She also found herself joining the likes of Ski Mask The Slump God, J.I.D, YBN Nahmir, Trippie Redd, Lil Pump, and Smokepurpp as part of the 2018 XXL Freshman class.

Fans can press play on Stefflon Don’s “Can’t Let You Go” below.