Today (Mar. 11), Sean Paul returns with a brand new single perfect for sending fans off in to the weekend ready for a good time. The freshly released “How We Do It” features an appearance from Pia Mia. This isn’t the first time the two joined forces as Sean Paul appeared on the remix of Pia Mia’s “Hot” two years ago. On the new “How We Do It,” the duo slides over some smooth production courtesy of Banx & Ranx:

Tell you this, fit likkle miss, so your clothes dem fit and build fi hot steppin’ me lens dem stick on/ It’s ten out of ten perfect condition, wann’ mush up head, its get you recognition celebrate we nuh wait for permission/ Get with it girl, can you handle di mission, it’s about time follow the intuition, gwaan balance girl it inna reputation

Cause we here to party, I feel your body, let’s get it started/ No time to play, girl lead the way, we goin’ turn it up/ You done know what’s up, we goin’ burn it up/ How much can you take? Girl let’s escape, strike ignition

Prior to this, Sean Paul shared his highly successful “Dynamite” single featuring Sia. It’s been about seven years since Sean Paul dropped his sixth studio album Full Frequency, his final album under the Atlantic Records umbrella. The project saw 14 cuts and additional appearances from Damian Marley, Juicy J, 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj, Konshens, Iggy Azalea, and more. Since then, the legendary artist liberated the EP Mad Love the Prequel, and more recently delivered loose singles like “Shot & Wine” with Stefflon Don, “Boasty” with Wiley, “Contra La Pared” with J Balvin, “When It Comes To You,” and “Bad Inna Bed,” among others.

Be sure to press play on “How We Do It” by Sean Paul and Pia Mia.