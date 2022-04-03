Looks like the Grammys are up to choosing the whitest winners again.

American reggae band SOJA has won the 2022 Grammy award for Best Reggae Album for their album Beauty In the Silence. The band, which is composed of nine white males with dreads, defeated legendary dancehall artist Spice for the win.

Twitter did not hold back on their disappointment in the Grammys for allowing the win to happen. Others are not shocked that an award show known for whitewashing has done the same yet again.

“The Grammys gave Best Reggae Album to a bunch of white men with dreads instead of Spice, I hope y’all see the problem” wrote one user.

“So now y’all whitewash our music and win a Grammy. Congratulations.” Wrote another user.

SOJA spoke on the red carpet after their win. “We’re representing American reggae. We got it. Shout out to the pioneers, Jamaican artists, and everybody that came before us. British artists, and African artists. America is one of the last in the game with this whole Reggae thing” they said.

The group went on to say that some of their members are from D.C, which they say is called “Little Ethiopia” and that “music is a mission, not a competition.” Two members of the group are Hispanic, with one being from Venezuela and the other from Puerto Rico. Those two members spoke to share their excitement in the win.

Founded in 1997, SOJA is an Oscar-nominated band from Virginia that has been touring for over 25 years. The group has faced allegations of cultural appropriation for years.

Spice is referred to as the “Queen of Dancehall.” She gained widespread popularity with her 2009 hit “Romping Shop” with Vybz Kartel. The star joined the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” in 2018. She was nominated for her debut studio album, 10.