The mother who was handcuffed by U.S. Marshals before she rushed in to rescue her sons during the school shooting at Robb Elementary school in Texas, Uvlade on May 24 has spoken out. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, she recalls how the police were “more aggressive” with parents than they were in attempting to rescue the children.

Angeli Gomez said she had already attended the school that morning for her sons’ graduation ceremonies. Once the ceremonies ended Gomez went to work. Within 10 minutes she received a call from her mother informing her that there was a shooting at the school so she got in her car and sped back. Once Gomez arrived at the school, she was approached by the U.S. Marshals and was told to move her car.

“Right away as I parked, U.S. Marshals started coming toward my car and saying I wasn’t allowed to be parked there,” she said. “And he said, ‘Well, we’re gonna have to arrest you because you’re being very uncooperative.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re gonna have to arrest me because I’m going in there and I’m telling you right now, I don’t see none of y’all in there. Y’all are standing with snipers and y’all are far away. If y’all don’t go in there, I’m going in there.’ He immediately put me in cuffs.”

At that point, Uvalde officers reportedly told the U.S. Marshals to uncuff Gomez, and that’s when she jumped a fence and ran inside the school to save her sons.

“I jumped that first gate fence and once I jumped in, I went to my son’s class and I knocked on the door.” Gomez recalled to CBS Mornings.

Angeli Gomez, the mother of two Robb Elementary School students, was handcuffed by Marshals after urging officers to enter the school during the shooting. When she was uncuffed, she raced into the school to save her sons — and believes police “could have saved many more lives." pic.twitter.com/s6AHUY51nw — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 2, 2022

After finding out that her first child was fine, Gomez then tried to find her other child, after being approached by more officers who tried to stop her. “And as I see that they’re opening my son’s door, I go run for my son and I get him,” she explained.

According to Gomez, no officers were inside the building as the gunshots were going off. “The gunshots were still active. They were not in there. There was no one in there.” Gomez recalled. “They could have saved many more lives. They could have gone into that classroom and maybe two or three would have been gone. But they could have saved, the whole, more, the whole class. They could have done something, gone through the window, sniped him through the window, I mean something, but nothing was being done,” she added.