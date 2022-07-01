This August, Calvin Harris will unveil the second installment of his Funk Wav Bounces series, which is led by the Young Thug and Dua Lipa-assisted “Potion.” As seen via Harris’ album trailer, Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2 will also feature appearances from Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Snoop Dogg, Coi Leray, Lil Durk, Offset, 6LACK, and more.

Today (July 1), Harris unveils his latest single titled “New Money,” a groovy number that sees assistance from 21 Savage. Over the kind of vibes that’s perfect for a ride along the beach, the Atlanta emcee raps about his wealthy, freewheeling lifestyle:

“Gucci on me, check, Hermes, check, Louis V, check, yeah, Fendi cost a check, diamonds on my neck, I make your bitch wet, treat me like a king, no disrespect, show you how to ball, meet me at the mall, she said, ‘Why you bark?’ Bitch, I’m a dog, went and bought a ‘Rari, left the shit parked, I ain’t with the Twitter shit, I let it spark, Gucci garments, kush smell like armpits, you domestic, all I ride is foreign shit, sippin’ Hi-Tec and I got high tech, I got new money, it ain’t even out yet…”

For the uninitiated, Calvin Harris released the infectious Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, a 10-song body of work with a wealth of contributions from the likes of Frank Ocean, Kehlani, ScHoolboy Q, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Nicki Minaj, and Big Sean. The project was a commercial success, taking the number two spots on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums chart with 68,000 and 19,000 first-week album equivalent units sold, respectively. Given that this is technically the first open summer since the (still-active) pandemic began, you can safely expect an album like Vol. 2 to get plenty of spins at your nearest function. In the meantime, you can check out Calvin Harris and 21 Savage‘s “New Money” below.