Just last month, Kehlani shared her highly anticipated Blue Water Road album with the masses. Laced with 13 records, Kehlani tapped on a number of features including Blxst, Justin Bieber, Thundercat, Jessie Reyez and more. The project is executive produced by Pop Wansel and its arrival was paired with the official music video for “Up At Night.” Directed by Nono & Rodrigo, Kehlani goes back to her roots and shows off her dancing skills in the clip.

Today (May 25), Kehlani returns to present another visual offering from Blue Water Road, this time for “Melt.” Directed by Kehlani herself alongside Dani, the intimate video features affection-filled scenes with her love interest, 070 Shake, as the love struck lyrics play:

I can’t tell where your hair ends and mine begins, if I ain’t have all these tattoos, I would think that it’s your skin/ If I move too quick past you, I would think it’s my reflection, being this close isn’t close enough/ You could tell every time we touch, every time we, oh, wish I could build me a cute apartment/ One-bedroom right where your heart is, inch of space feels broken-hearted/

Prior to all of this, Kehlani was busy dishing out quality assists in the meantime. She linked up with the legendary T-Pain to share their collaboration track “I Like Dat.” She also made an appearance on AJ Tracey’s sophomore LP The Flu Game, and was the co-star for Pink Sweat$ lead single from his PINK PLANET project. Also recently, she joined forces with Kiana Lede for their “Ur Best Friend” visual, which was a special one because it was Lede’s “dream collaboration” and Kehlani also co-directed the official video. Another fulfilling joint offering was “Back Together,” which is Amorphous’ debut single.

Be sure to press play on Kehlani’s brand new music video for “Melt” down below.