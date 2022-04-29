What a time to be alive! The R&B realm has been in great hands in recent times and Kehlani is most definitely an artist that has contributed to that light. Since the release of her sophomore album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t back in 2020, the Oakland singer has been fairly quiet and even took a brief hiatus from social media. While other artists have been holding down the fort, Kehlani was busy getting her affairs in order and working on her new project. Today (Apr 29), she sails her way to the release of her third studio album Blue Water Road and it was very much so worth the wait.

Kehlani dropping a new album Friday get ready for girls to bump nonstop for 6 months straight — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) April 27, 2022

After the album’s announcement, of course fans all across the spectrum were elated. To add even more excitement for the rollout, Kehlani put together a 3-part docuseries to take her fans on an intimate journey with her — making the release for Blue Water Road that much more special. She was very excited to share something that meant a lot to her. Earlier this year after she finished the album, she took her camera crew on a road trip to experience the album in nature and reflect on some important aspects of her journey.

Blue Water Road is the perfect follow up to her first two studio albums and will most definitely be in heavy rotation. Laced with 13 records, Kehlani tapped on a number of features including Blxst, Justin Bieber, Thundercat, Jessie Reyez and more! Executive produced by Pop Wansel, Blue Water Road is indeed one of Kehlani’s best projects to date. Check it out now!