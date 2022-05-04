Just last week, Kehlani shared her highly anticipated Blue Water Road album to the masses. Laced with 13 records, Kehlani tapped on a number of features including Blxst, Justin Bieber, Thundercat, Jessie Reyez and more. The project is executive produced by Pop Wansel. Kehlani followed up the album release last night (May 3) with the official music video for her stand-out track, “Up At Night.” Directed by Nono & Rodrigo, Kehlani goes back to her roots and shows off her dancing skills in the new clip as she delivers her love-struck lyrics:

You wonder why I love you there was never pressure/ Easy as I want to there’s just no one better/ You think it’s calculated, baby, I’m just not that clever, never and what could I say? I knew that it would go this way/ Of course you blame it on fate (Fate) couldn’t let it just escape/ Now at the end of our days, I run back thoughts of you

Thoughts of you keep me up at night, up at night, up at night/ Thoughts of you keep me up at night

Prior to all of this, Kehlani was busy dishing out quality assists in the meantime. She linked up with the legendary T-Pain to share their collaboration track “I Like Dat.” She also made an appearance on AJ Tracey’s sophomore LP The Flu Game, and was the co-star for Pink Sweat$ lead single from his PINK PLANET project. Also recently, she joined forces with Kiana Lede for their “Ur Best Friend” visual, which was a special one because it was Lede’s “dream collaboration” and Kehlani also co-directed the official video. Another fulfilling joint offering was “Back Together,” which is Amorphous’ debut single.

Be sure to press play on Kehlani’s brand new music video for “Up At Night” down below.