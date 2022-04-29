Today (April 29), Kehlani shared her highly anticipated Blue Water Road album to the masses. Laced with 13 records, Kehlani tapped on a number of features including Blxst, Justin Bieber, Thundercat, Jessie Reyez and more. The project is executive produced by Pop Wansel, who specifically was behind the boards for stand-out record “Everything.” Kehlani followed up the album release with the official music video earlier today for said track, and she showed off her directorial skills once again for the visual alongside her co-director Khufu Najee. On the track, Kehlani lets her pen shine:

I could blame it on the physical, I could blame it on your lips, your touch, your kiss/ You know, real traditional but your love’s too original, you are anything but conventional/ Baby, did you know that from the moment we fell in, I knew we could fall back/ Knew I’d always crawl back, ooh ’cause, baby, it’s the everything for me

For me, for me baby, it’s the everything for me/ For me, oh, for me ’cause, baby, it’s the everything, no tryin’/ You be shinin’, my silver linin’

Prior to all of this, Kehlani was busy dishing out quality assists in the meantime. She linked up with the legendary T-Pain to share their collaboration track “I Like Dat.” She also made an appearance on AJ Tracey’s sophomore LP The Flu Game, and was the co-star for Pink Sweat$ lead single from his PINK PLANET project. Most recently, she linked up with Kiana Lede for their “Ur Best Friend” visual, which was a special one because it was Lede’s “dream collaboration” and Kehlani also co-directed the official visual. Another fulfilling joint offering was “Back Together,” which is Amorphous’ debut single.

Be sure to press play on the “Everything” music video by Kehlani down below.