It’s been five long years since Calvin Harris released his fifth studio LP Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which contained 10 dope cuts and a wealth of contributions from Frank Ocean, Migos, ScHoolboy Q, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Lil Yachty, and more. In addition to its massive success abroad, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 68,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. The project has also since crossed the Platinum mark in the United States.

After some speculation from fans and subsequent teasing from Harris himself, it’s officially been confirmed that Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will be making landfall soon, and will certainly be getting spins at your favorite dance spot and pool party this summer. To get the masses ready, today (May 27) sees the Scottish DJ and producer unveiling a new single from the project titled “Potion,” which features assistance from Dua Lipa and Young Thug, the latter of whom makes sure to bring his special brand of bars to the infectious offering (“Like Lebron James in the finals, we 14Hunnas just like a minor…”).

Just prior to the arrival of “Potion,” Harris took to TikTok to show his followers how the song came together, complete with him playing the instruments one-by-one and connecting with Dua Lipa for final approval:

Since the release of Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, Harris has remained a top tier artist across a variety of difference genres. He’s liberated a wealth of loose singles and collaborations like “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” with PARTYNEXTDOOR, “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa, “Promises” with Sam Smith, “Checklist” with Normani, and “By Your Side” with Tom Grennan. He also release a slew of EPs and singles under his Love Regenerator alter ego.

Press play on “Potion” below.