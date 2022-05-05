Congratulations are in order for singer-songwriter Normani as she embarks on a new chapter in her career. The 25-year-old star has officially inked a global publishing deal with Hipgnosis Songs Group. Within the announcement lies an exciting confirmation that “new music and a larger body of work is on the way.”

“I’m proud to have partnered with the team at Hipgnosis and take my catalogue to new and exciting places,” Normani said of the deal. “I’m excited to embark on this new chapter with them.”

“At 25 years of age Normani has been having gold and platinum records for almost a decade and yet she’s barely getting started. From ‘Love Lies’ to ‘Dancing With a Stranger’ we have admired her from afar and we are now delighted to welcome both Normani and her manager Brandon Silverstein to the Hipgnosis family. Together with our very own Casey Robison they are a special combination,” said Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis.

Her manager, Brandon Silverstein, CEO & Founder of S10 Entertainment, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with forward thinking partners like Hipgnosis and look forward to working with Merck/Casey and their team to fully support Normani’s vision and invest in the long term success of her art.”

So far in her successful career, Normani has already racked up several multi-platinum hits, including “Love Lies” [feat. Khalid], “Dancing With a Stranger,” alongside Sam Smith, “Motivation,” and “Diamonds” from the soundtrack Birds of Prey: The Album with Megan Thee Stallion.

Normani unleashed her solo “Wild Side” single last summer along with a show-stopping visual and enlisted the one and only Cardi B for the assist. This was the first collaboration between the two stars and marked the beginning of Normani’s highly-anticipated era for her upcoming debut album. She then followed up with “Fair” in March of this year.

Just last month, REVOLT sat down with Normani for an interview where she revealed her forthcoming solo album will unveil her deepest layers. “They can also expect to see me in different ways and all of the layers that make me — not the artist but the person,” she said. “I really think that this is an opportunity for the world to get as close to Normani as possible.”