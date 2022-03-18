By Regina Cho
  /  03.18.2022

Multi-platinum selling recording artist Normani returns today (Mar. 18) with her highly anticipated single, “Fair.” The vulnerable new song is another preview of what fans can expect from the R&B star on her forthcoming body of work. On the HARV-produced track, bass pulsates like a heartbeat between soft keys as she delivers her raw lyrics:

Two-hundred days and counting, I know, you’re my favorite still/ When I say “I won’t”, tell myself I don’t but I always will feel the way I feel/ You have time to heal, I got time to kill/ Playing my mind like I rehearsed it, I know I should repurpose, ain’t no faking hurt like this, no

You carry her and all I carry are burdens, time for me ain’t working/ I know heartbreak ain’t perfect but is it fair that you moved on? ‘Cause I swear that I haven’t

Speaking about the new song, Normani reveals: “This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments. Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so so terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back.

Last summer, Normani unleashed her “Wild Side” single along with a show-stopping visual and enlisted the one and only Cardi B for the assist. This was the first collaboration between the two stars and marked the beginning of Normani’s highly-anticipated era for her upcoming debut album.

Be sure to press play on Normani’s brand new single “Fair” down below.

