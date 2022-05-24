As previously reported by REVOLT, Travis Scott has had fans in a frenzy over his latest Nike collab. And it appears that the profits from his Air Trainer 1’s will go to good use and benefit Project Heal.

The organization supports mental health resources and other special causes. Reportedly over a million fans signed up for the shoe’s release on Friday (May 20). Sources say that instead of this particular Nike drop happening on Nike’s website, it was released on Scott’s so that his initiatives could go towards his project.

TMZ revealed there’s a chance to rake in millions of dollars that can potentially help those in need. Project Heal launched on March 9, 2022, and has already helped the community with scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design center and more.

The Houston rapper appears to be pushing forward after a rough time dealing with the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021. Although lawsuits and canceled shows plagued the “Highest in the Room” artist, he never stopped pushing forward.

After Astroworld, Nike paused the release of their collab with Scott and issued a statement via their SNKRS app that read, “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.” Now, it’s the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s second release within two weeks.

Since the heartbreaking incident, Scott has recently gotten back to performing. His first on-stage gig since November was at Miami’s E11EVEN Club for Race Week earlier this month (May 7). His first televised performance followed for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15.

REVOLT chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs — who also hosted and executive produced the awards show — expressed his interest in seeing Scott win. “I’m uncanceling the canceled,” he said in a statement while revealing he demanded that the Houston native be allowed to perform.

Just days later, the “Goosebumps” rapper’s Cactus Jack Foundation announced it would be donating $1 million in scholarships to HBCU students.