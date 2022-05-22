Good luck copping Travis Scott’s latest sneakers.

According to TMZ, over one million fans — or resale opportunists — signed up for a chance to buy the insanely-hyped Travis Scott Air Trainer 1’s on Friday (May 20).

After sneaker bots reportedly ruined his Fragment Design Air Jordan 1 collaboration release last July, the “Sicko Mode” rapper decided to raffle them off via his online shop to allow everyone an equal chance at buying them.

This time around, TMZ reported that La Flame and his team worked with web developers to set up anti-bot protection.

A source close to Scott told the outlet that the million-plus online responses happened in just 30 minutes from the time the site went live.

All it took was a single tweet by the rapper to garner the response. “Cactus Corp. for Nike Travisscott.com,” he tweeted on Friday (May 20) along with a brief visual.

Initially scheduled to be released on May 27, the Air Trainer 1’s arrive in “Grey Haze” and “Chocolate” colorways.

The full Cactus Corp collection includes beige and black NRG GORE-TEX-lined jackets, vests, pants, biker shorts, a cropped crewneck for women, a black quarter-zip, a long sleeve Cactus Jack T-shirt, and other items ranging in price from $50 to $400.

Most of the apparel is still available via the Houston rapper’s web store. And if you’re really interested in buying the shoes, some resellers have already listed them online for nearly 3x the original retail price of $160.

The capsule collection with Nike marks the first offering from La Flame and the swoosh since the Astroworld tragedy last year.

The athletic apparel company initially postponed all Scott-related releases after the deadly event.

In November 2021, through their SNKRS app Nike released a statement on the matter which read, “Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack.”

The “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” colorways of Scott’s Air Max 1 collab were originally supposed to be released on Dec. 16 on the SNKRS app for $160 each.

TMZ reports that Nike and Scott may be releasing more apparel next week, including a pair of Air Max sneakers.

Check out pics of the Travis Scott Air Trainer 1’s below and head over to his online shop to grab some gear.