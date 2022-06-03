According to Discussing Film, Frank Ocean will soon write and direct his very own feature film.

Sources report that he will work alongside independent production company, 2AM, to take his talents back to the film landscape. The company is based out of London and is an independent venture that is backed by A24. Ocean has been acquainted with the American independent entertainment company, which specializes in film and television production, for a while now.

In fact, he previously collaborated with A24 on several projects including Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight in which Ocean wrote the foreword. The film won Best Picture during the 2017 Oscars. Additionally, he is responsible for curating the tunes for the 2019 film Waves which featured two tracks of his own, “Godspeed,” and “Seigfried.”. He has even ventured into his own lane as the writer and director of his 2016 visual album, Endless.

Although he’s been making waves in the film industry, Ocean has been confirmed for Coachella 2023. Fans anticipate that this means the “Thinking Bout You” crooner will be gearing up to drop new music between now and next year’s festival. The last time that Ocean dropped music was on Christmas Day 2021 when he dropped a new song via his Apple Music show, “Blonded Radio.”

Ocean’s rise to fame began when he moved to Los Angeles in his late teens. After his start in the industry as a ghostwriter for artists like Beyoncé and Justin Bieber, he began releasing his own music in 2011 with the “ULTRA” mixtape. His last album, Blonde, dropped in 2016 and featured tracks like “Close to You” and “Facebook Story.”

At this time, the project is currently untitled but has been referenced by insiders as Philly. It does not yet have a release date. Filming will reportedly begin in the fall in New Mexico and will wrap at the top of 2023.