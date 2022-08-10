By Jon Powell
  /  08.10.2022

Back in March, King Von‘s team liberated his posthumous sophomore LP What It Means To Be King. The project contained 19 songs and additional contributions from G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Tee Grizzley, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Yesterday (Aug. 9), fans were able to check out a new video from What It Means To Be King for the Chopsquad DJ-produced banger “Get It Done.” Featuring OMB Peezy, “Get It Done” is packed with the kind of hard-hitting subject matter that both rappers became popular for:

Better think fast, n**ga, I got a bag, I’m on your a**, you done made me mad, n**ga, and if your homie wanna ride, he can go out sad with you, I’m Picasso with the blick, I paint a bad picture, how you gangster and your b**ch a** got **** with you? You started rappin’ and got killed, now they mad at you, I tote them drums with that bass like the band with me, And sit your b**ch a** down if you ain’t gon’ stand with me, boy, I got bands with me, AK’s, FN’s with me…”

The accompanying clip for “Get It Done” comes courtesy of 20K Visuals and begins with a shot of Von meeting up with Peezy at his residence while their enemies plot in the distance. The collaborators then take a ride in a Maserati and deliver their rhymes in a shooting range.

What It Means To Be King followed King Von‘s debut album Welcome To O’Block, a 16-track effort with assists from the likes of Polo G, Lil Durk, and Dreezy. Tragically, the commercially successful offering made landfall a week prior to the Chicago star‘s death in Atlanta. Press play on King Von and OMB Peezy‘s “Get It Done” below.

