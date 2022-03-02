This Friday (Mar. 4), fans will be able to press play on King Von‘s posthumous album What It Means To Be King, which will see 19 cuts and is led by the 21 Savage-assisted banger “Don’t Play That.” Before that day arrives, Von‘s team liberates another hard-hitting single titled “War,” a Chopsquad DJ-produced number that’s full of the no-frills, street-oriented subject matter that made Von one of Chicago drill’s most popular emcees:

“Nigga, I’ll be damned, if a nigga think he finna take me out, this shit ain’t sweet, nigga, I ain’t goin’, I’m back, I’m blowin’, I’ll be at the crib every day of the week, ‘member it was nights I couldn’t even sleep, war outside, niggas couldn’t even eat, I was sixteen with a Carbon 15, motherfuckers gotta die and it ain’t gon’ be me, shootin’ shit sunup to sundown, he was just playin’ tough, he gon’ run now…”

Upon it’s arrival, What It Means To Be King will follow King Von‘s 2020 debut LP Welcome To O’Block, which came with 16 dope cuts and notable collaborations alongside Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Dreezy, Prince Dre, and close friend and collaborator Lil Durk. In addition to scoring the top spot on the Independent Albums chart, Welcome To O’Block also peaked within the top five of the Billboard 200 and subsequently earned Von a Gold certification.

Unfortunately, Von was unable to enjoy the spoils of his success following that album’s release — a mere week later, the Only The Family talent was tragically killed following an altercation in Atlanta. Such an unfortunate act stopped short a career that was just getting started, and it’s hopeful that the forthcoming release can continue to attest to Von‘s cemented legacy.

Check out both “War” and the official artwork for King Von‘s What It Means To Be King.