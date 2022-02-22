Back in January, Playa Pat dropped off his latest single “Point Guard,” which sees the Pensacola, Florida rising star using clever sports references to let you know where his focus lies in regards to success:

“Ball player but I’m like the point guard, always knew to put that paper up that was my jumpstart, when that money start coming in that’s when my lunch start, we was running round the neighborhood, you was in the front yard, nigga, trying to get close on me they trying to learn, money always stay up on my mind I be concerned, 12, man they coming up the road we need to turn, nothing came for free I put the work in so I earned…”

Now, fans can check out a new clip for “Point Guard” which comes courtesy of 20k Visuals and sees Playa Pat bringing his skills to the basketball court. In addition, viewers will also find the usual facts of a wealthy, care-free lifestyle — money, jewelry, high-end vehicles, and beautiful women are plentiful throughout the roughly three-minute long video.

It’s been a couple of years since Playa Pat released the full-length body of work Dirt To Diamonds, which contained 12 tracks and zero features. With that said, one of the standout cuts, “Trap House,” did see a remix of sorts with some assistance from Chicago‘s own G Herbo, who matches the self-proclaimed Yung Check Chaser’s energy with some street-oriented bars of his own:

“I met my first plug, think I was prolly like 16, he was taxin’ them bitches for 38, we was still gettin’ like 16, and no I wasn’t rockin’ no big bling, dirty Glocks on us but the whip clean, and you know we was buyin’ 16s, too gone off the lean…”

Press play on Playa Pat’s visual for “Point Guard” below.