By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2022

This past week, fans were able to press play on King Von‘s posthumous release What It Means To Be King, a 19-song offering that sees additional features from G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Today, the late rapper’s team unveils a new visual for “Too Real,” which sees production from DJ FMCT, Glazer, and DJ Bandz and is packed with the street oriented subject matter that the Chicago emcee is well known for:

“Man, these niggas hoes, I already know, tell him drop the lo’, he gon’ get exposed, too real, I cannot go, plus, I keep a pole, my chain white and gold, wrist so cold, I’ll make it snow, rap beef turn to homicide, you diss then we gon’ slide, he got shot but he ain’t die, sike, you know he died, I fell back and got my bands up, still, I’ll make you put your hands up, I’m with Edogg, he gon’ blam somethin’, free D. Rose, he ain’t tell nothin’…”

Throughout the DrewFilmedIt clip, King Von can be seen hanging upside down (a la 50 Cent‘s “In The Club”), showing off his high-end whip with his close compadre, and delivering his bars in the midst of heavy flames.

What It Means To Be King follows King Von‘s debut LP Welcome To O’Block, a 15-track body of work that contained collaborations alongside Polo G, Prince Dre, Dreezy, Moneybagg, Fivio, and close friend and fellow Only The Family member Lil Durk. The project eventually became both a critical and commercial success, landing Von a top-five entry on the Billboard 200 and scoring a Gold certification. Unfortunately, only a week after the Welcome To O’Block release, King Von was tragically killed during a visit to Atlanta at only 26 years old.

Press play on “Too Real” below.

