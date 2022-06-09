Rapper Rich Homie Quan joined Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade for this week’s episode of the “Big Fact” podcast. The “Type of Way” emcee covered many topics during his appearance, including how fatherhood has affected his craft and perspective on life, the Grammys, and more.

A lot has changed for the Atlanta native since fans received a full-length project from the “Lifestyle” rapper, who left his record labels T.I.G. Entertainment and Motown in 2021 for the independent route. The 32-year-old opened up about having more creative control over his art, noting that his new music will now focus more on his lived experiences rather than the lifestyle often glorified in hip hop music. “I’m on my business now. I’m a father now. The shit about the money, my family, my business,” he shared.

Elaborating more on fatherhood, Rich Homie Quan shared that he’s had to adjust how he approaches his artistry and the subject matters he raps about, acknowledging that not only is he a role model for his children but young people all over who love his work. With his newfound perspective, Rich Homie expressed his heightened sensitivity to news of mass shootings like last month’s tragedy in Uvalde, TX when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, claiming the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

“That’s fucked up, bro, on every type of aspect. I got a lot of sympathy for it, but I don’t have no sympathy for what homie did. You can’t do no stuff like that in Atlanta, period,” the father of four stressed. “Everybody, every parent pulling up their fire. That’s just straight up.”

“Ain’t no telling what those parents going through. Like I said, I get those kids up every morning for school. I’d be devastated. I don’t even want to think about that,” Rich Homie added, reflecting on the horrific shooting.

On the topic of hip hop, in early May, he was spotted in the studio with fellow rapper Bow Wow working on what appeared to be new music. The “Walk Through” artist revealed how the creative session came about.

“Off muscle, I had to give Bow Wow his flowers. Bow Wow the one that inspired me, like, as a kid. For me to see him as a kid, first getting them girls, that fucked my mind up,” he admitted. “Beware of the Dog album — Bow Wow had them girls fucked up, bro… Word Up! posters. I’m seeing my sister and them … that’s my way in. So I had to make sure I gave him his flowers. We share the same hairstylist. She put it together, and he pulled up.”

The emcee later opened up about his regrets, sharing that although he doesn’t harbor many, he believes his 2015 Billboard hit “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” wasn’t his brightest moment: “To me, it was never, like, my strong factor … and I didn’t have creative control, just to be real.

Still, he acknowledged, “It’s my biggest song when you look at it. I can’t just throw it under the bus like that.”

Rich Homie Quan continued, “But I don’t really have a lot of regrets, though, Scream. Because everything I’m doing, I’m thinking about it before I do it. It’s different when you’re thinking about something before doing it — I knew what I was doing when I did it.”

The rapper also spoke about one day obtaining accolades such as a Grammy award. Critics and music lovers have accused the Grammys of not adequately recognizing the influence of Black musicians on many occasions. The Recording Academy was infamously called out after Adele’s 25 won Album of the Year over Beyoncè’s critically acclaimed Lemonade at the 59th annual ceremony.

Many artists have since gone on to boycott the event — The Weeknd, for example, who opted out of attending the 2022 Grammy Awards after being left out of nominations entirely. Still, Rich Homie believes in the importance of the prestigious honor.

“Growing up, there was no Spotify. So, it’s almost like I’m still knocking those things off my to-do list. And Spotify wasn’t one of my to-do list things because it happened after,” he explained. “We was making CDs when I first came out. So I’m not just throwing Spotify love like that.”

Quan said he hopes to achieve the same milestones as the veterans before him. “Ain’t no color when it comes to Grammys, it’s straight music … but it’s a lot of people, a lot of greats that still ain’t got Grammys,” he added. “You in a different league. I feel like that right there — automatic — you got a check forever. Once you get the Grammy, you just crossed over … Mountain Dew on line three, Sprite on line one, they arguing about the look,“ the artist quipped. “That’s the Grammys.”

