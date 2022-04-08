WATCH

A star-filled recap of the 2022 Grammys (clip)

00:03:34
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  04.08.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Watch

Episodes

View More View More

Chris Rock’s Oscars joke and how society targets Black women’s hair | REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly

In this segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” we discuss Chris Rock’s 2022 Oscars joke ...
By REVOLT

REVOLT goes behind the scenes at the 2022 Oscars | REVOLT Black News Weekly

In this segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” REVOLT Entertainment Correspondent Kennedy Rue takes us ...
By REVOLT

The 2022 Oscars, "Bridgerton," Morris Chestnut and more | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

In this segment of “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly,” we’re talking all things Black entertainment from ...
By REVOLT

Why are Black men just two percent of American public school teachers? | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'

In this “REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly” segment, we examine why just two percent of public ...
By REVOLT
View More View More