A child who would have turned 10 over the weekend was instead laid to rest (June 6). The service was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia was one of the 19 children shot and killed during the May 14 Uvalde, Texas school shooting. Two teachers were also fatally wounded in the incident at Robb Elementary School.

Yesterday (June 5), Garcia’s family held a visitation, while the mass was today. Sources say the little girl had aspirations to grow up and become a teacher. Those close to her say she loved playing sports such as basketball and enjoyed cheerleading.

Locals showed their support for the grieving family by wearing purple. It was the 9-year-old’s favorite color. As previously reported by REVOLT, the community has been doing all they can to comfort the families in their time of need. Flower shops in the area have donated floral arrangements for the funeral services. Caskets were also provided at no cost to the victims’ families.

According to The Associated Press, Garcia’s family planned to celebrate her birthday party with an Encanto theme, adding that the student loved the hit Disney movie.

“She loved that movie and talked a lot about it,” her aunt Siria Arizmendi told CBS affiliate KENS-5. Disney reportedly sent the child’s parents, Steven Garcia and Jennifer Lugo, a package that included a purple princess gown adorned with flowers.

“We heard you love Encanto, too. You may notice how important butterflies are in the movie, they represent magic, hope, and family among many other things. We gave Ellie a butterfly and wanted all of her sisters to have one too. Fly until you find your way towards tomorrow,” a note included with the gift said.

Garcia had four sisters. “Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever,” her father said.

Funerals for the May 14 mass shooting are expected to continue through the end of June.