Eleven-year-old Miah Cerrillo delivered a heartbreaking pre-recorded testimony today (June 8) to the House Oversight Committee about what she witnessed during the May 14 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Cerrillo, who is a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, said that the gunman “shot my teacher, and told my teacher ‘goodnight,’ and shot her in the head.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, during last month’s deadly massacre, an 18-year-old suspect by the name of Salvador Ramos allegedly entered the elementary school and carried out a brutal attack that claimed the lives of 21 people. Of the lives lost, 19 were children and two were teachers.

The suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement during the tragic incident.

In her testimony, Cerrillo said, “I thought he was going to come back to the room so I grabbed the blood and put it all over me.” The brave student shared that after remaining quiet and still, she then used her teacher’s cell phone to dial 911.

While speaking in the video, the student said that moving forward she wants the school “to have security.”

Her father Miguel was present for the hearing and emotionally gave a few remarks. “Today I come because I could have lost my baby girl,” he said. The father added that his child was “not the same” after the incident. He was seen wiping tears away as he wept.

“She’s everything, not only for me but her siblings and her mother,” he continued. “I thank God for letting me be here and speak out, but I wish something will change. Not only for our kids but every single kid in the world because schools are not safe anymore. Something needs to really change.”

Just yesterday (June 7), award-winning actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey traveled to Washington, D.C., and urged officials to implement better gun laws that could prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future.