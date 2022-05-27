St. Augustine High School students have a lot to celebrate during this graduation season. All of the students at the Catholic school have received college acceptance letters.

Founded in 1951, the school is a historically Black all-male institution located in New Orleans, Louisiana. According to the school’s Director of Communications and Marketing Mel Cordier, 99 of the graduates will enroll in a college or university while one student is set to join the military.

He also confirmed that 55% of the students will attend a college or university within the state, while another 45% are prepared to attend school outside of the state of Louisiana.

“It’s late but I don’t care. The world deserves to see this Black boy joy,” said one proud mother in a video shared to Twitter.

It’s late but I don’t care. The world deserves to see this black boy joy. Congratulations to THE St. Augustine High School class of 2022. 100% college acceptance. $9.2M in scholarships. Straight out of the 7th ward of New Orleans. Let that make headlines! Dance! 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/ZO9GdfMceI — ⚜Jeaux⚜ (@Kay_Jeaux) May 19, 2022

Not only have all of the students been accepted into an institute for higher education, they have racked up the money to attend those schools as well. They have also earned a combined total of $9.2 million in scholarships.

Founded seven decades ago by Josephite priests and brothers, the school’s seventh President Aulston G. Taylor says that it “has been a beacon of hope in the world of education for the African American community.”

“There is an expectation that every St. Augustine man will leave us ready and prepared to carry the torch of leadership in whichever field he endeavors to embark on,” he continued.

Taylor, along with about half of the faculty, are all alumni of the school which has been dubbed one of the leading secondary schools for Black males in Louisiana.

One hundred percent of the graduating Purple Knights were selected to attend 33 various schools across the country.

Another secondary institution in New Orleans is celebrating the same feat. Students at St. Mary’s Academy also have a 100% graduating rate for the 20th year in a row.