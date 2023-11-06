Since its beginnings in the 1970s, hip hop’s influence has stretched far beyond the confines of music, spilling into gaming decades later. The industry witnessed an emergence of games in the early ’90s and 2000s that not only featured the genre on their soundtracks but were also centered around the culture itself. Titles such as Def Jam: Fight for NY and 50 Cent: Bulletproof showed the reciprocal relationship between the two communities and offered an immersive experience into rap’s gritty aesthetic and storytelling.

The synergy between hip hop and video games has only grown stronger in the years since, solidifying the genre’s place within the virtual world. With such debuts as Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style and the NBA 2K franchise, players no longer had to consume music passively. Fans were able to step into the shoes of their favorite artists, whether it be in fighting-style, sports or music-based games. During the early 2000s, hip hop’s cultural sway became a force in defining gaming narratives, characters and the overall experience.

Now, hip hop and gaming stand together as heavyweights in pop culture, with the latter often acting as a vessel for the former’s creative expression. Releases like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas breathed new life into rap’s history and ethos, while DJ Hero and B-Boy probed subcultures within the genre.

REVOLT rounded up 16 iconic games that brought the two industries together in a major way. Check those out below.

1. Def Jam: Vendetta