The diamond-encrusted Death Row Records pendants once worn by Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur during the label’s 1990s heyday are going to auction along with other memorabilia from Suge Knight’s former empire.

TMZ Hip Hop reports the consigner of the pendants received them from Reggie Wright Jr., who served as the head of security for Death Row Records.

Knight reportedly commissioned several sets of Death Row Records diamond pendants during the 1990s that he would loan out to the label’s artists. The “Fully Iced” pendant, bedazzled with diamonds, was reserved for big names like Pac and Snoop.

At auction, experts believe it will go for a winning bid ranging from $500K up to $1 million. Some pendants partially adorned with diamonds could fetch prices ranging from $200K to $500K.

Other must-have Pac memorabilia that will be up for auction include the star’s 1996 performance envelope from “Saturday Night Live” and his personalized ticket. These could go from $8K to $12K at auction.

Online bidding is now open and will continue until the auction ends on Nov. 10. The event is being held as a part of Gotta Have Rock and Roll’s celebration of the 50-year history of hip hop.

Today, Death Row Records is still widely celebrated. Snoop purchased the label in 2022 from the Blackstone investment firm and MNRK Music Group for an undisclosed amount.

He said at the time, “I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members.”

Since the sale of the label, Knight has been sharing his memories of the business and its star artists. At the end of October, fans can expect to hear more from him via his “Collect Call” podcast.