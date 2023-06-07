Photo: Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Nearly 27 years after his death, Tupac Shakur has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today (June 7), fans, friends, and Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur gathered to watch the monumental occasion. Sekyiwa accepted the posthumous award during the ceremony on her brother’s behalf. “As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family,” she emotionally shared.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great, and as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold. From the first time he stepped foot on the stage at the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame. And now we gather here today to unveil Tupac’s star. Not only paying tribute to his contributions in the music industry but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he’s had on this world,” she continued before briefly pausing.

The crowd cheered Sekyiwa as she added, “Today, we’re not just honoring a star on the ground. But we’re honoring the work and the passion that he put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today.”

In 1996, the musical icon passed away at 25 after succumbing to gunshot wounds on Sept. 13. But before his death, Tupac moved the music industry with his lyrics, which often conveyed messages about the world, his community, Black people, and other topics meaningful to him. When he wasn’t wowing his peers in the studio, Tupac amazed others with his acting ability. He starred in Poetic Justice with Janet Jackson, JuiceAbove The Rim, and much more.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
RIP
Tupac
Tupac Shakur

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

At least 4 dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Haiti

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

50 Cent stars in the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film 'Expend4bles'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Cardi B reacts to Canadian wildfires: “The smell outside is crazy”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Father and son killed after a Virginia high school graduation ended in a mass shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Ice Spice has the most top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023

By Jon Powell
  /  06.07.2023

Florida police arrest and charge Susan Lorincz in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

GloRilla responds to fans' request that she remix Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Cardi B opens up about life in the kitchen as she partners with Knorr

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

The Barbz respond on Twitter after Nicki Minaj announces her 5th album's release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Tour Tales | Summer Jam prep had Lola Brooke panicking, but Teyana Taylor held the rising star down

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.06.2023

Nicki Minaj shares release date for next album

By Jon Powell
  /  06.06.2023

Florida residents demand the arrest of a white woman who allegedly yelled at Ajike Owens' kids before fatally shooting her

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Pretty Vee prays for DC Young Fly to “keep holding on” following Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Ice Spice gifted with “Munch” RIAA gold plaque during HOT 97’s Summer Jam

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

At least 4 dead, dozens injured after earthquake hits Haiti

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

50 Cent stars in the action-packed trailer for the upcoming film 'Expend4bles'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Cardi B reacts to Canadian wildfires: “The smell outside is crazy”

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.07.2023

Teyana Taylor drops a love letter to Harlem starring herself, Jalen Hurts, and DJ Khaled

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Father and son killed after a Virginia high school graduation ended in a mass shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

Ice Spice has the most top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023

By Jon Powell
  /  06.07.2023

Florida police arrest and charge Susan Lorincz in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.07.2023

GloRilla responds to fans' request that she remix Latto's "Put It On Da Floor"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Cardi B opens up about life in the kitchen as she partners with Knorr

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

The Barbz respond on Twitter after Nicki Minaj announces her 5th album's release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Tour Tales | Summer Jam prep had Lola Brooke panicking, but Teyana Taylor held the rising star down

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  06.06.2023

Nicki Minaj shares release date for next album

By Jon Powell
  /  06.06.2023

Florida residents demand the arrest of a white woman who allegedly yelled at Ajike Owens' kids before fatally shooting her

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.06.2023

Pretty Vee prays for DC Young Fly to “keep holding on” following Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023

Ice Spice gifted with “Munch” RIAA gold plaque during HOT 97’s Summer Jam

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.05.2023
View More

Trending
Receipts

B. Simone vs. Desi Banks | 'Receipts'

On this episode of “Receipts,” Desi Banks puts his friendship with comedian and entrepreneur B. Simone to the test when they battle it out to guess contestant Darrius’ hidden talent. Presented by Walmart.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Desi Banks vs. Eric Bellinger | 'Receipts'

Get ready for “Receipts,” the all-new game show brought to you by REVOLT and Walmart where contestants battle it out to reveal a Black and Unlimited shopper’s hidden talent from clues on their shopping receipt! For the premiere, host Desi Banks goes three rounds with the one and only Eric Bellinger. Watch!

 

 

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
Receipts

B. Simone and Desi Banks go head-to-head on “Receipts” game show

After a few pleasantries, Desi Banks and B. Simone dived right into the first round of gameplay – and it was hilarious from beginning to end.

By REVOLT
  /  05.16.2023
Receipts

Eric Bellinger stars in premiere episode of REVOLT’s new game show “Receipts”

REVOLT and Walmart are spotlighting everyday Black shoppers with unexpected talents on the new show.

By REVOLT
  /  05.09.2023
View More