Nearly 27 years after his death, Tupac Shakur has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today (June 7), fans, friends, and Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur gathered to watch the monumental occasion. Sekyiwa accepted the posthumous award during the ceremony on her brother’s behalf. “As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family,” she emotionally shared.

“Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great, and as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold. From the first time he stepped foot on the stage at the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame. And now we gather here today to unveil Tupac’s star. Not only paying tribute to his contributions in the music industry but also speaks volumes to the lasting impact he’s had on this world,” she continued before briefly pausing.

The crowd cheered Sekyiwa as she added, “Today, we’re not just honoring a star on the ground. But we’re honoring the work and the passion that he put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today.”

In 1996, the musical icon passed away at 25 after succumbing to gunshot wounds on Sept. 13. But before his death, Tupac moved the music industry with his lyrics, which often conveyed messages about the world, his community, Black people, and other topics meaningful to him. When he wasn’t wowing his peers in the studio, Tupac amazed others with his acting ability. He starred in Poetic Justice with Janet Jackson, Juice, Above The Rim, and much more.