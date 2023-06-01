Photo: Bob Berg / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.01.2023

Nearly three decades after his passing, Tupac Shakur will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “California Love” legend’s ceremony will take place next week, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, Tupac’s sister, will accept the accolade on his behalf, USA Today said this morning (June 1). As stars and fans alike gather for the prestigious event, notable Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy of Real 92.3 will host the affair. The ceremony will be held next Wednesday (June 7) at 10:30 a.m. local time at 6212 Hollywood Blvd as he receives the chamber’s 2,758th star under the recording category.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, proudly shared. “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of LA’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars,” she continued. During high school, he studied acting, poetry, jazz and ballet. Although he was born in New York, his formative years were spent in California where he rose to fame after connecting with the rap group Digital Underground.

In addition to a widely successful hip hop career, the “Keep Ya Head Up” hitmaker also starred in a handful of movies that showcased his acting abilities before his 1996 death. Allan Hughes, the director of “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” will be a guest speaker for next week’s commemoration. Hollywood isn’t the only place in California to honor Pac’s legacy. Last month, the Oakland City Council announced plans to rename MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue as “Tupac Shakur Way.”

