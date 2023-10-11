Fat Joe admitted that 50 Cent’s 2003 album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin,’ is one of the greatest of all time despite their past beef.

During an episode of BET’s “Diggin’ in the Crates” ahead of the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, the “All The Way Up” hitmaker took some time to praise the fellow New York rapper. “One of the greatest albums of all time,” he began. “And it’s crazy ’cause I had beef with him and I wouldn’t allow myself to hear it, wouldn’t let DJs play it. But I knew that it was G-Unit. Recently, J. Cole came out at his concert and said it was the greatest album of all time. Nas came out and said, ‘Yo, this changed the game.’ And it’s a fact.”

Fat Joe continued, “His flows, his melodies, his beats, the energy hip hop music had never felt. That energy that he was coming with, it was like yo, this is that — you got that dangerous thing to it. He teamed up with Mr. Professional, Dr. Dre and Eminem. See, 50 Cent would’ve still been amazing, but he’d have came with those New York beats that was really, really good, but once again, Dr. Dre makes everything iPic. He makes everything crystal clear. He just gives you that professionalism like you on a podium or something.” Check out the full conversation below.