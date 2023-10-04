On Tuesday (Oct. 3), Activision Blizzard unveiled a new trailer for their upcoming release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The two-minute clip served as a first-look into the video game’s multiplayer function, all of which was shown as Eminem‘s “Till I Collapse” played in the background.

Released back in 2002, said track, a self-produced standout from the Detroit emcee’s fourth studio LP, The Eminem Show, was a collaboration with Long Beach artist Nate Dogg. Anchored by the late 213 alum’s infectious hook, the track’s verses affirmed the rapper’s intent to never stop delivering for his fans.

“‘Til I collapse, I’m spillin’ these raps long as you feel ’em, ’til the day that I drop, you’ll never say that I’m not killin’ ’em, ’cause when I am not, then I’ma stop pennin’ ’em, and I am not hip hop and I’m just not Eminem, subliminal thoughts, when I’ma stop sendin’ ’em?”