Eminem gave Lil Wayne props for his out-of-this-world lyricism by recently venturing onto Twitter to express his awe at the Young Money CEO’s wordplay.

On Thursday (Sept. 28), Em posted: “Bro Wayne just said ‘got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!’ F**K why didn’t I think of that????”

The lyrics in question come from Wayne’s verse on “Brand New,” a track by YG and Tyga. It’s part of the Cali rappers’ collab project for Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist, which is out now.

The full line is, “Yeah, brand new money, brand new hundreds/Got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new Funyuns.” The rapper continued, “Brand new phone with a brand-new number/On some brand-new s**t, need a brand-new plumber.”