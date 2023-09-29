Eminem gave Lil Wayne props for his out-of-this-world lyricism by recently venturing onto Twitter to express his awe at the Young Money CEO’s wordplay.
On Thursday (Sept. 28), Em posted: “Bro Wayne just said ‘got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!’ F**K why didn’t I think of that????”
The lyrics in question come from Wayne’s verse on “Brand New,” a track by YG and Tyga. It’s part of the Cali rappers’ collab project for Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist, which is out now.
The full line is, “Yeah, brand new money, brand new hundreds/Got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new Funyuns.” The rapper continued, “Brand new phone with a brand-new number/On some brand-new s**t, need a brand-new plumber.”
Bro Wayne just said “got a bunch of zeros like a bag of new funyuns!!” FUCK why didn’t I think of that????— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 28, 2023
Wayne and Eminem have a long history of mutual appreciation. The two first teamed up more than a decade ago on “Forever,” a collab with Drake. They went on to create “No Love” and “Drop the World.” The latter song later went 5x platinum.
In 2020, Em even appeared on Wayne’s “Young Money Radio” where the legendary artists chatted about their creative processes, writing lyrics and more.
Both rappers continue to release new music, too. Wayne dropped a mixtape today Sept. 29. Tha Fix Before tha VI has 10 tracks with features by Jon Batiste, Cool & Dre, Fousheé and Euro. As for his long-awaited album Tha Carter VI, the release date is still to be determined.
Last year, Eminem worked with CeeLo Green and Dr. Dre on “The King and I,” a song for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis soundtrack. He and Snoop Dogg also released “From the D to the LBC.” Slim Shady also dropped a second greatest hit album, Curtain Call 2.
There’s no word on a fourth collab between Wayne and Eminem, but given their ongoing love and respect for one another, one might be right around the corner.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nas celebrates his 50th birthday in "Fever" visual
Trending
Emmanuel Hudson had his eyes set on Quincy Brown’s crown for the latest episode of "Receipts"
Quincy Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date.
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
How Black women entrepreneurs are redefining beauty & wellness | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to LA to speak with founders Devi Brown and Ofunne Amaka about the intersection of wellness and beauty for Black women, walking in alignment, creating a space for mental health at every step, and so much more. Watch!
The HBCU-to-wealth pipeline in Washington, D.C. | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to Chocolate City to talk about why funding HBCUs matters and how it leads to Black wealth with her mom, Dr. Gail Cherry-Peppers, Howard University President Emeritus Wayne Frederick, Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Harry L. Williams, and The Spice Suite owner Angel Gregorio. Watch now!
Tory Lanez says that his "head has always been held high" in first phone call from prison
The incarcerated artist also announced a deluxe edition of 2021’s ‘Alone At Prom.’
Quincy Brown vs. Emmanuel Hudson | 'Receipts'
Tap in for the latest episode of our game show, “Receipts,” celebrating Black excellence as host Quincy Brown takes on Emmanuel Hudson to see who can correctly discover our Black and Unlimited shopper’s unlikely passion. Presented by Walmart.
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers
As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.