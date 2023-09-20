Over the past few years, Lil Wayne has been teasing multiple projects to his fans, including ColleGrove II with 2 Chainz, Dedication 7 with DJ Drama, I Am Not A Human Being III, and Tha Carter VI, the last of which came as a surprise for fans when it was officially announced in 2022. In the past, he stated that 2018’s Tha Carter V would be the final installment of the iconic series.

Today (Sept. 20), Weezy unveiled a pre-save link to a project titled Tha Fix Before Tha VI, along with red-hued artwork for the upcoming effort. No other details have been revealed, including the project’s release date. It is being speculated that Tha Fix Before Tha VI will contain singles like “Kant Nobody” and “Kat Food.”