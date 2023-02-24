Today (Feb. 24), Lil Wayne gifts fans with a new collaboration track featuring the late DMX titled “Kant Nobody.” The offering is a preview from his upcoming project, Tha Carter 6, the sixth installment of his fan-favorite series that started back in 2004. On the song, the two veteran rappers trade bars back and forth over co-production by Swizz Beatz and Avenue:

“Sometimes I smile to hide the miles of my road traveled (What? Uh), shake my hand, it felt like you just touched a stove handle (What, what?)/ Holy cow, f**k the cow, I want the whole cattle (What? Uh), Gucci buffs on my eyes, look like solar panels (What, what?)/ Leavin’ b**ches on they own like the Oprah channel (What, what?), can’t trust my shadow, that’s a fact”

In a recent episode of “The Zane Lowe Show” on Apple Music 1, Wayne provided an update on how he’s feeling about his forthcoming album. “It’s Tha Carter 6. I never even imagined. That didn’t even sound right years ago. I can’t believe we’re at [Tha] Carter 6. My fans know I give my all. Go listen to my last feature and know it’s gonna be a thousand times better than that,” he said.

The Sorry 4 The Wait rapper’s last full-length solo release was 2018’s Tha Carter V. The project was equipped with assists from hip hop heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and more. In 2020, he made his return and treated fans with a deluxe upgrade, adding on 10 new cuts to bring the grand total to 33 songs.

Outside of his own releases, Weezy has kept himself busy by providing show-stealing verses on recent tracks like “I Heard You’re Married” by The Weeknd, “Poison” by Jack Harlow, “Just In Time” by JID, “drug dealer” by Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

Be sure to press play on Lil Wayne’s brand new “Kant Nobody” single featuring DMX down below.