By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Lil Wayne has proven his talents as a rapper over the past two decades. Now, the “Lollipop” MC is virtually showing off his skills on the basketball court.

In a trailer posted online Thursday (Feb. 16), NBA 2K revealed that Weezy is joining NBA 2K23 as a playable character. He’s not the only rapper to be a part of the popular basketball video game series; J. Cole and Jack Harlow are also available options for playable characters in 2K.

The announcement showcased Wayne playing in 2K23’s MyTEAM mode. Wayne, like Cole and Harlow, is a part of the Crossover Series of new characters, which features celebrities from outside the basketball world taking to the court to compete alongside some of the sport’s biggest names. And like the other Crossover Series rappers, Wayne has an overall rating of 89, surpassing the likes of actual basketball players like Russell Westbrook

To get Lil Wayne as a playable character in NBA 2K23, users will need to complete Wayne’s “Spotlight Challenge.” But if you want to add the “6 Foot 7 Foot” rapper to your team, you better act fast. The challenge is only available to complete through Feb. 24 at 7:59 a.m. PST and can be accessed in the MyTEAM Challenges menu. 

Tunechi took to social media to give a look into how his character was created. He’s seated in a chair completely surrounded by cameras, each capturing a different angle of his likeness and ensuring every detail is incorporated into his digital avatar. In 2K23, he wears the colors of his favorite basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers

Hip hop continues to have an increased role in NBA 2K. NBA 2K22 introduced Hidden Talents, where players could pursue careers in areas such as music or fashion. And for nearly two decades, Lil Wayne’s songs have been included in NBA 2K. His addition as a playable character, then, is long overdue. 

Besides joining the NBA 2K universe, Wayne is continuing to enjoy his legacy rapper status. The “A Milli” artist is embarking on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” this spring. The show series kicks off April 4 in Minneapolis and wraps up May 13 in Los Angeles.

