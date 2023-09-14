Today (Sept. 14) on “Big Facts,” Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade caught up with Houston rapper, songwriter and producer BeatKing. The crew and their special guest discussed his upbringing in the music industry, controversial stage performances, and debated artists and their music’s impact.
DJ Scream dove right into conversation with the Texas native to address the controversy that surrounded his past concerts. In 2018, there was a wave of sexual education being taught during his shows using market produce, such as cucumbers. However, BeatKing, also known as Club Godzilla, admitted that he would get canceled in today’s culture for provocative performances like that. “I just want to let y’all know that’s the old me. I would get canceled today doing that s**t,” the “Then Leave” emcee acknowledged. He also considered both of his daughters coming of age and the algorithm of Instagram.
In the earlier stages of their friendship, there was a slight rift between BeatKing and Sukihana due to the similarities in their cucumber performances. Known to be the creator of this intimate produce ripple, he was dissatisfied with the “Pretty and Ratchet” rapper purportedly snatching his style. Nonetheless, he had great things to say about the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” cast member. “When me and Suki met, we ain’t even like each other. Me being in this s**t for 13-14 years, man, I can’t hang with fake rappers. Suki is a real person; she reminds me of myself,” he clarified.
Born Justin Riley, BeatKing began his rap career at the age of 10. However, he found the cost of beats to be too much, so he started creating his own at 16. The notable recording artist recently faced some backlash for his song “Homeless B**ch.” On “Big Facts,” BeatKing spoke of the façade some women put on display in public while requiring men to possess luxuries they don’t have themselves. “It’s a lot of women who are beautiful, got these bottle girl jobs, strippers and all that, but they are sleeping on couches. You want to see how a bad b**ch living, just wait until the club lets out, and see what type of car they get in. It’s never what you think,” he explained. “At the end of the day, these are the women who talk down on men.” Club Godzilla also clarified his overall adoration for the ladies. “I have a lot of songs on my album that come off like I hate women, and I don’t. I love women. I love Black women,” he reassured the “Big Facts” crew.
Furthermore, there was a hot debate on the legacy of Juvenile and Lil Wayne’s music and how impactful they have been in the culture. The superproducer recalled a conversation he was having with a friend who mentioned that Juvenile was better than Lil Wayne. BeatKing was perplexed at the comment. His friend carried on with the opinion, asking, “What is Lil Wayne’s ‘Back That Azz Up’?” BeatKing stumbled on this question as he had to consider how major Juvenile’s record was and still is. The group collectively agreed that on paper, Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” was as big as Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up.” However, Big Bank expressed the difference in impact between the two songs. “Ya mama and them ain’t running out there when [‘Lollipop’] come on. No matter where you at or what you doing, if you play ‘Back That Azz Up,’ you going to get a whole crowd,” the famed host shared. In conclusion, BeatKing admitted he believes Juvenile’s music has lasted longer, a statement that not everyone agreed with. Big Bank commended BeatKing’s friend, Bishop, for his stealthy opinion of the icons’ discographies as valid points were made.
Finally, there is a new music video for “Homeless B**ch” coming soon and make sure to stream She Won’t Leave Houston available on all platforms.
Tune in every Thursday for new episodes of “Big Facts.” Also, if you missed the intriguing debate of Juvenile and Lil Wayne’s music on today’s episode, click here to watch.
