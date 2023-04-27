REVOLT shook things up this week with another episode of “The Jason Lee Show.” Over the last few months, the famed blogger and talk show host sat down with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry for candid and unfiltered conversations. Guests included the likes of Cardi B, Jemele Hill, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa, and tons more for an interview style you’ll only see on REVOLT.
If you didn’t watch yesterday’s (April 26) installment, you missed a wild interview with Sukihana. The rapper, actress and “Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star did not hold back during her appearance, blazing through a series of topics, including whether she would contribute to Nick Cannon’s growing family, the status of her relationship with Slim Jxmmi, music, and more.
While discussing her cameo in Cardi B’s smash single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Sukihana and Lee landed on the topic of motherhood, during which the “Throw That Thang” emcee shared that if she weren’t famous, she’d have a large family of at least 10 children, citing her love of making babies and being pregnant.
When asked if she’d have a child for “Wild ‘N Out” star Cannon, who is currently dad to a total of 12 children, nine of whom arrived within the span of roughly two years, Sukihana quickly declined the offer, citing the actor’s purported lack of financial contribution.
When Lee informed Sukihana that Cannon does help with other resources, she clarified, “I don’t want ‘taking care of all my needs.’ I still want money. ‘Cause guess what? You can pay for my house, my car, and all that, but I still need the coins in my pocket.” The media personality added, “One thing about it… these n**ggas like to do that — they just give you enough, so you can’t leave.” Sukihana shared that if Cannon was “passing off that good coin, then yeah, I’ll have his babies,” before noting the actor’s children are “cute” and that she wouldn’t mind being a “sister wife” to Cannon’s ex, Mariah Carey.
Staying on the topic of relationships, Lee got personal as he questioned Sukihana about her current status. The “Pretty and Ratchet” rapper said that she is single but dating.
In February, the reality star sparked romance rumors when she appeared in a steamy photo with Slim Jxmmi with a caption that read, “Ask Jimmi how much he paid for my hair appointment today.” The Rae Sremmurd artist had his hands all over the rising emcee, and it wasn’t long before his ex-girlfriend caught wind of the snap. This eventually led to an all-out back-and-forth argument on social media between Sukihana and Jxmmi’s ex Kee.
Still, Sukihana maintained that she and the “No Flex Zone” emcee are just friends, telling host Lee, “I do honestly like Jxmmi. I feel like he’s a great person.”
She added, “You know, I just — he’s always been a good friend of mine, like, even when I was coming up, and I feel like it was more beneficial for him to f**k with me than me f**k with him. So, I like people that just see something in me, and they’re like, you know, ‘I f**k with you.’ So, I f**k with Jxmmi.”
Elsewhere, Sukihana talked about possibly settling down with a woman, creating Afrobeats-inspired music, whether she’d go on a date with Soulja Boy or take $250 worth of food stamps instead, and much more.
Like always, if you liked what you heard, tune into new episodes of "The Jason Lee Show" every Tuesday on REVOLT's TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube Channel, and app at 5 p.m. ET.
