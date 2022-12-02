Desiigner has been building some serious momentum with recent drops like “Jaguar,” “Star In The Room,” and “My Brodie.” Today (Dec. 2), he adds to that with “Kilo,” an infectious banger that features Rae Sremmurd’s own Slim Jxmmi. Produced by Dave’Ron, KT, and Kyle Shelton, the hard-hitting cut is full of bars about the artists’ high-end lifestyles and long-standing street affiliations:

“Get and I flip and I make while the day go, my killers they shootin’, they do what I say so, in love with the gang that do for a payroll, shoot up a opp, f**k a n**ga halo, I stay with the gang, the gang that made me, came from the bottom, now we so wavy, gettin’ that money, I trap on the daily, they never can stop me, I’m goin’ crazy, I just bought me that new app, just to flex it, do it for promo, I’ll be outside, I’m with the gang, I’m with the gang, I’m never dolo, we do the big bands…”

“Kilo” also boasts a matching video that comes courtesy of Riveting Entertainment and shows the collaborators partying hard with others in a room full of mirrors. Elsewhere, Desiigner enjoys a smoke and flexes a couple of high-end SUVs in the popular Light Box Garage.

In a past interview with REVOLT, Desiigner opened up about how he has continued to evolve since his breakout hit “Panda” was released in 2015:

“I’m more comfortable within my skin for sure. More comfortable with myself, not really worried about too much. I’ve always been that kid with the drive. It was a lot of excitement because everything’s coming brand new and fresh. As expected, you’re going to feel that rush. As time went, I felt more comfortable with myself.”

Press play on Desiigner and Slim Jxmmi’s “Kilo” video below.