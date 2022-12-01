Yesterday (Nov. 30), Dave East dropped off a new single titled “No Promo,” which takes listeners on a journey through the Harlem rapper’s past struggles and current successes:

“Never let nobody think you need ’em, it’s sharks in the water, can’t be bleedin’, I just wanna freak all through the day and night like a demon, from SOB shows to arenas, pepper, steak, and rice, 207, I’m at Lina’s, nothin’ ’bout me lucky, Ace Boogie at the cleaners, fiends black and white, strip lookin’ like a zebra, these rap n**gas sweet, half of ’em lookin’ like a diva, flood the avenue with half, lookin’ like Katrina…”

The accompanying clip for “No Promo” comes courtesy of Donjai Gilmore and shows East out in different NYC spots with his team. Donning his Supreme gear and plenty of jewelry, the “Winners Never Lose” talent both hits the block and enjoys a meal before one of his supporters pays a short tribute.

Back in November, Dave East teamed up with DJ Drama and producer duo Buda & Grandz for the Gangsta Grillz mixtape Book of David, complete with 17 dope cuts and additional contributions from Mike Kuz, Berner, Katt Rockell, Mama Buda, and the late Kiing Shooter. Months prior to that, he connected with Mike & Keys for HDIGH, a nine-song effort with assists from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Kalan.FrFr, Trae Tha Truth, Benny the Butcher, and more. HDIGH later saw a deluxe upgrade with four more songs for fans to enjoy.

Outside of his own official drops, East recently teamed up with Jadakiss for “Floor Seats,” an anthem for Clarks Originals, The Compound, and Set Free Richardson’s new Wallabee Boot. The limited edition footwear comes with exclusive NFTs created by Brian Kirhagis. Press play on both “No Promo” and “Floor Seats” below.