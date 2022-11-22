Over the weekend, Dave East unveiled his Book of David project, a 17-song body of work hosted by DJ Drama. Behind the boards for most of the tracks was production duo Buda & Grandz. Yesterday (Nov. 21), the Harlem-bred emcee dropped off the latest offering from Book of David, the official music video for “Seen A Lot.” The new Man Films-shot visual sees East in his element, posted up at one of his favorite local food spots as he delivers his bars:

“I’m the type to get a wack soon as the sun touch (uh), I’m the type to let off shots/ Bet you no one touch us (none), I’m done pumping (done) off of nothing the slums love him (yeah)/ Montego Bay I’m rum punching, gun clutching, never trust ’em, always look like he up to something (always)/ The kites he receive I’m like one loved, that Nas record (uh), we took a ride I peep like five exits (like five)/ Four n***as no less than nine weapons, coming in blue like a iMessage (all blue)/ You know the life we live is high pressure”

Back in March, the “Said What I Said” rapper shared his most recent body of work HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?). That project boasted appearances from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Benny The Butcher, Steven Young, and plenty others across nine tracks. Months later, he would circle back to present its official deluxe upgrade, expanding the album to 13 total songs and adding on features from Peedi Crakk, Lyrivelli, and more.

Outside of his own releases, East can be heard rapping on recent collaborations like “Traffic” by Lloyd Banks, “Ride” by Chinese Kitty, and “Blood In The Sky” by Millyz.

Be sure to press play on Dave East’s brand new music video for “Seen A Lot” down below.