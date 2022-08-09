Next month, Benny the Butcher and his Black Soprano Family collective will release their new album Long Live DJ Shay, which serves as a tribute to the late Buffalo pioneer DJ Shay. In addition to prominent appearances from members like Rick Hyde, Heem, Loveboat Lucciano, and Elcamino, peers like Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Joe Budden, Armani Caesar, and Boldy James have also been tapped to contribute.

Last week, fans were able to check out a new single from the forthcoming LP titled “Times Is Rough,” a DJ Premier-produced effort that’s full of multilayered bars about street life:

“I’m runnin’ out of reasons to feel sorry, it’s blood in the streets, you gon’ get mud on your cleats when the field soggy, shorty gotta use both hands and Jill Scott me, plug told me, when my records stop sellin’, he still got me, n**gas just catchin’ on to the numbers I’m checkin’ on, got lucky last summer, bookies wanna know what I’m bettin’ on, set the bar, kept the tar, came through like a wreckin’ ball, n**gas can’t touch a brick without puttin’ my record on, six figures out a dirty pyrex, thought that was all?”

Press play on the matching visual for “Times Is Rough,” which comes courtesy of StreetHeat. The full tracklisting for Long Live DJ Shay — out Sept. 9 — can be found below.

Long Live DJ Shay tracklist: