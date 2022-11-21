Last Friday (Nov. 18), Dave East unveiled his latest body of work, Book of David, a 17-song effort that’s hosted by DJ Drama. Production for the release is mainly handled by Buda & Grandz with Mike Kuz providing a large bulk of the support. One particular standout, the penultimate “Eternal,” ends with a recording of late rapper Kiing Shooter, who tragically passed in 2020.

Book of David was accompanied by a visual for East’s latest single “Seen A Lot,” which contains additional assistance from beatsmiths Big Len and Scram Jones. The track samples Roberta Flack’s “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye,” the same song that Lil Kim utilized on the classic cut “Queen B**ch.” As the title suggests, “Seen A Lot” sees the Harlem emcee reflecting on everything that he experienced as a youth:

“We took a ride, I peep like five exits, four n**gas, no less than nine weapons, hundreds coming in blue like a iMessage, you know the life we live is high-pressure, Elon got me wanting to try Tesla, yes sir, 25 bullets on my dresser, that’s half of 50 shot, these n**gas ask too many questions, stressing, I know some gods, all they talking is lessons, I kept it pure, he never cut it, I’m a walking legend, since David Dinkins ran the city, I been David Beckham, my uncle scratching and he sweating, while I’m playing Tekken, I seen a lot…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Man Films and shows East dining out in a restaurant with his crew and performing in front of a packed crowd. Viewers can also catch sight of a mural adorned with some of hip hop’s fallen stars, including Pop Smoke, Chinx Drugz, DJ Kay Slay, PnB Rock, and Nipsey Hussle. Check out both Book of David and “Seen A Lot” below.