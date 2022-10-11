Photo: Video screenshot from Vado’s “Fast Life”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.11.2022

Currently, Vado is said to be putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming release Long Run, Vol. 3. Last week, the Harlem emcee decided to drop off a new single titled “Fast Life,” a collaboration with fellow hometown hero Dave East. Produced by GPBeatBangerz and Keen Beatz, the hard-hitting cut sees the two artists trading vivid rhymes about getting money the fast way:

“Counting blood money, blue flag on, shorty next to me look like Eve, I feel like Drag-On, let’s get our drag on, Panamera the wagon, I’ll take the Targa 4S and put my rag on, them n**gas came from outta town, let’s put our tax on, COVID got me panicking, I got my mask on, we’ll extort ’em like management, get the cash drawn out his bank account, make it count, then we pass off…”

The accompanying clip for “Fast Life” comes courtesy of Panoramic Films and brings viewers to Vado and Dave East’s NYC stomping grounds. In addition to riding four-wheelers and mobbing heavy with their respective crews, the duo can also be spotted in a mock rap battle with URL great Loaded Lux looking on.

Back in January, Vado liberated Long Run, Vol. 2, an 18-song offering with additional contributions from East, Lloyd Banks, NELZ, Don Q, Papoose, Jim Jones, and Dre. Prior to that, he released the 10-song Long Run, Vol. 1 with assists from the likes of Benny the Butcher, A$AP Ferg, and AZ. Meanwhile, East blessed the masses with the well-received EP How Did I Get Here? (or HDIGH) in March. Months later, a deluxe version of HDIGH made landfall with 13 cuts and appearances from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Kalan.Frfr, Trae Tha Truth, and more. Press play on Vado and Dave East’s “Fast Life” video below.

