Photo: “The People” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.27.2022

Yesterday (Sept. 27), Dave East dropped off his latest track, a brand new EastMix titled “The People.” Shot by Max Comfort, the accompanying visual features scenes of East spending a day out and about in the streets of his home city, cruising down Harlem River Drive, visiting his favorite food spots, and more. The offering sees the NYC rapper combining his signature flow with the instrumental for Common’s 2007 “The People” track:

I do this for my n***as that never got out the trenches, watching cops crack in their socks right on them benches/ High-speed chases of n**gas hopping them fences, tryna make sure this work last/ I’m ’bout to pinch it, why they tough in your comments and murder is in your mentions/ It take a lot for me to be humble, I’m not King Kendrick

Back in March, East shared his most recent body of work HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?). That project boasted appearances from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Benny The Butcher, Steven Young, and plenty others across nine tracks. Months later, he would circle back to present its official deluxe upgrade, expanding the album to 13 total songs and adding on features from Peedi Crakk, Lyrivelli, and more.

Before that was 2021’s HOFFA, a 14-track joint project with frequent collaborator Harry Fraud. HOFFA was equipped with assists from the likes of Jim Jones, G Herbo, French Montana, Curren$y, and the late Kiing Shooter. Outside of his own releases, East can be heard rapping on recent collaborations like “Traffic” by Lloyd Banks, “Ride” by Chinese Kitty, and “Blood In The Sky” by Millyz.

Be sure to press play on Dave East’s brand new “The People (EastMix)” video down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Dave East
Singles

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | Watching Alicia Keys taught D Smoke how to use songs to create moments

“Her show continually evolves,” D Smoke tells REVOLT in this installment of “Tour Tales.”
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.20.2022
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Serena Williams' boundless legacy leaves an indelible mark on tennis and beyond

The only time Serena Williams has ever stayed within the lines is on the tennis ...
By Nasheena Quick
  /  09.21.2022
View More