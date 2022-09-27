Yesterday (Sept. 27), Dave East dropped off his latest track, a brand new EastMix titled “The People.” Shot by Max Comfort, the accompanying visual features scenes of East spending a day out and about in the streets of his home city, cruising down Harlem River Drive, visiting his favorite food spots, and more. The offering sees the NYC rapper combining his signature flow with the instrumental for Common’s 2007 “The People” track:

I do this for my n***as that never got out the trenches, watching cops crack in their socks right on them benches/ High-speed chases of n**gas hopping them fences, tryna make sure this work last/ I’m ’bout to pinch it, why they tough in your comments and murder is in your mentions/ It take a lot for me to be humble, I’m not King Kendrick

Back in March, East shared his most recent body of work HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?). That project boasted appearances from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Benny The Butcher, Steven Young, and plenty others across nine tracks. Months later, he would circle back to present its official deluxe upgrade, expanding the album to 13 total songs and adding on features from Peedi Crakk, Lyrivelli, and more.

Before that was 2021’s HOFFA, a 14-track joint project with frequent collaborator Harry Fraud. HOFFA was equipped with assists from the likes of Jim Jones, G Herbo, French Montana, Curren$y, and the late Kiing Shooter. Outside of his own releases, East can be heard rapping on recent collaborations like “Traffic” by Lloyd Banks, “Ride” by Chinese Kitty, and “Blood In The Sky” by Millyz.

Be sure to press play on Dave East’s brand new “The People (EastMix)” video down below.