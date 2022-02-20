Designer’s new “Bakin” music video is being reported as one of the last visuals Bob Saget appeared in.

The actor/comedian plays a cameo role as a chef cooking up some sizzling bacon alongside pornstar Kendra Sunderland, DJ Whoo Kid, the song’s producer Slushii, and Deiigner in the Red Fox Productions-directed music video.

Rolling Stone premiered the “Bakin” music video and also spoke to Desiigner about having Saget on set for what would be one of his last roles.

“Full House, Nick at Nite, Bob Saget used to rock me to sleep at night man,” Desiigner told the publication. “It was a starstruck moment for me seeing him bumping to my music. After he passed away, it was different seeing that now that he’s back with the universe. We want to turn this up for Bob, you could say this is a going home party for him.”

Saget documented the moment by taking a picture on set for Instagram. “Having a blast shooting a rap video for @DJWhooKid at an undisclosed spot in the Hollywood Hills,” Saget captioned the post on Dec.13, 2021 — a few weeks before his tragic death.

It was Whoo Kid who called Saget to make the guest appearance in the video. The two had first met at Sirius XM’s offices in New York years ago, Rolling Stone reported, and Willie Nelson was apparently unavailable.

“We needed a chef for the video and I remember thinking, ‘Who the fuck is gonna be the chef who can make it weird?’” Whoo Kid told the outlet.

“Then immediately I thought ‘Bob Saget!’ Nobody on set believed me when I said he’d come until he actually drove up and rang the bell, like this was a ‘Full House’ episode. When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach, or rent a Lambo, they show off. He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.”

Besides the 2005 comedic rap song “Rollin’ With Saget,” “Bakin” is believed to be the only other music video the late comedian has appeared in.

“He kept calling it a rap video; I don’t even say ‘rap’ anymore,” Whoo Kid recalled. “You could tell he was old-school. He wouldn’t even say ‘twerk,’ he would ask if there was going to be a lot of booty-shaking. But we didn’t do that for him; I knew he’s got a wife and everything, I told him all I wanted him to do was cook.”

Saget did more than cook crispy bacon though. He danced and grooved to the track, rapped lyrics, and at one point looked straight into the camera and asked, “Where’s the bacon?”

Out of respect for Saget’s family, Whoo Kid said some of the racier scenes were cut from the video. As REVOLT reported, Saget died from head trauma at 65 years old in his Orlando hotel room.

Check out the video for “Bakin” below: