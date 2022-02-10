A month ago, the comedy world and its fans reeled at the unfortunate passing of Bob Saget, who was found unresponsive in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida. Yesterday (Feb. 9), his family released a statement revealing his official cause of death to be the result of accidental head trauma:

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep … No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

In the evening prior to his death, Saget took to social media to give his take on his show in Jacksonville, revealing that he did a “two hour set” and seemed to be reinvigorated in regards to his comedy career:

“Okay, I loved tonight’s show Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity. Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to Tim Wilkins for opening. … I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Saget‘s wife Kello Rizzo spoke on her final conversation with her husband, as well as the love they both possessed for each other:

“It was all ‘I love you so much.’ I think I said, ‘I love you dearly,’ and then he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’ and then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow … He valued every single second that we had together … So that’s why [this] is so heartbreaking. But at the same time, I know that [every] second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest. There was nothing left unsaid and nothing left on the table. So there are the things that I’m just trying to hold onto.”