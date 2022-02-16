A Florida judge has temporarily blocked the release of some records related to the ongoing probe into Bob Saget’s death. On Wednesday (Feb. 16), Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu granted a request from the comedian’s family to keep certain death records away from the public. He ruled that Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo and her three daughters “have a clear legal right or interest in the Protected Records as the surviving spouse and children of Mr. Saget.”

The order comes a day after Rizzo and her children filed an injunction against Orange County’s sheriff and the medical examiner’s office. In the suit, they asked for documents, including “photographs, video recordings, audio recordings and protected autopsy information,” to be kept private due to their “graphic” depiction of the “Fuller House” star. They claimed they would “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if defendants release the records” for any particular reason, and argued that the dissemination of photographs or videos will not serve the public interest.

“The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family,” Brian Bieber, a Saget family attorney, previously told CNN. “It’s very simple — from a human and legal standpoint, the Saget family‘s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Saget was discovered dead in his room at a Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined he passed away from accidental head trauma. Per a new TMZ report, authorities say the injury must have occurred after his Jacksonville show as the severity would have prevented him from making the 2-hour drive to his hotel. As there’s evidence that no one entered his room, they believe he may have hit his on a wooden headboard in the hotel room, quickly losing consciousness under the covers.