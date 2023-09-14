S3 E30 | BeatKing
S3 E30 | BeatKing

00:51:21
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  09.14.2023

BeatKing joins Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade on this all-new episode of “Big Facts” to discuss cancel culture, his controversial live shows, women taking over the rap game, and whether Lil Wayne or Juvenile is the more impactful artist. Watch!

