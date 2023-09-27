This Friday (Sept. 29), Tyga and YG will unveil their joint LP, Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist. The project will consist of 14 celebratory cuts, including past singles like “West Coast Weekend” with Blxst, “PARTy T1M3,” and “PLATINUM.”

Today (Sept. 27), the Cali duo dropped off a new video for “Brand New,” a collaboration with Lil Wayne. Over production from DJ Swish and Mike Crook, Tyga kicks off the infectious cut with lines about money, women, and his overall lifestyle.

“A lot of n**gas had a chance, they was unlucky, when it’s so long, we don’t even discuss it, say you got h**s pullin’ up, I don’t trust it, burn through the money, diamonds dance like Usher, you ain’t gotta like it, but my b**ch gon’ love it, all about cake, got a mill’ in the oven, Birdman hands, all this paper I’m rubbin’, b**ch, cry for me like brand new onions…”

The accompanying clip for “Brand New” comes courtesy of Jack Bridgland and begins with a sultry cameo from Saweetie. The rest of the video is filled with shots of the rappers in a warehouse, exotic dancers in a red-tinted room, and more.

In an interview with Numéro Netherlands, YG spoke on the intent behind their forthcoming album. “The vision and the inspiration for this project was just to create something fun. We wanted to create more moments,” he explained. “Me and Tyga have a lot of records with each other that have been hits. We created a lot of moments in hip hop. Being a part of rap and being from the same city, we just felt like it was finally time to do a bigger project together. We talked about it for years. We finally both had the time to really sit down and get it done, and it means a lot.”

Check out “Brand New” and the full tracklisting for Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist below.