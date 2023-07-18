Today (July 18), YG, Tyga, and Saweetie announced their “Str8 To The Klub Tour,” which will touch down in the United States and Canada. The excursion kicks off in September, beginning with Sacramento before closing with a Los Angeles stop in November. Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision have also been tapped for support.
Currently, YG and Tyga are working on a joint album, which was announced to a massive crowd during March’s Rolling Loud festival in Inglewood (below). “It’s crazy, because last year, or like a year or two years ago, we was working on the album, but the s**t was going so crazy that we only came up with one song,” Tyga explained mid-performance. “But now, we about to drop the new album, coming soon, you feel me?”
Over the years, YG and Tyga have proven their chemistry via a string of high-end collaborations, including “Rodeo” with Chris Brown, “Money Mouf” with Saweetie, “MAMACITA” with Santana, “B**ches Ain’t S**t” with Nipsey Hussle, “Go Loko” with Jon Z, “Bop” with Blueface, and “Run” with 21 Savage and BIA. More recent singles like “PLATINUM” and the Blxst-assisted “West Coast Weekend” are expected to appear on the as yet untitled forthcoming effort. Check out the schedule for the artists’ North American tour below.
“Str8 To The Klub Tour” dates:
Sept. 21: Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Sept. 22: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Sept. 23: Las Vegas, NV — Thomas & Mack Center
Sept. 27: Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 28: Tucson, AZ — Tucson Arena
Sept. 29: Ontario, CA — Toyota Arena
Oct. 4: Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome
Oct. 5: Vancouver, BC — PNE Forum
Oct. 6: Vancouver, BC — PNE Forum
Oct. 7: Portland, OR — Moda Center
Oct. 10: Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Oct. 12: Dallas, TX — The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct. 14: San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego
Nov. 22: Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
