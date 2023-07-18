Today (July 18), YG, Tyga, and Saweetie announced their “Str8 To The Klub Tour,” which will touch down in the United States and Canada. The excursion kicks off in September, beginning with Sacramento before closing with a Los Angeles stop in November. Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision have also been tapped for support.

Currently, YG and Tyga are working on a joint album, which was announced to a massive crowd during March’s Rolling Loud festival in Inglewood (below). “It’s crazy, because last year, or like a year or two years ago, we was working on the album, but the s**t was going so crazy that we only came up with one song,” Tyga explained mid-performance. “But now, we about to drop the new album, coming soon, you feel me?”