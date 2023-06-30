Photo: Screenshots from YG, Tyga, and Blxst’s “West Coast Weekend” video
By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

Earlier this month, YG, Tyga, and Blxst teamed up for the groovy collaboration “West Coast Weekend,” which sampled 2Pac’s classic All Eyez on Me standout “All About U.” As such, the Mike Crook and Ryan OG-backed offering is filled with hedonistic rhymes about how life is in California from Friday to Sunday, all of which is brought together by Blxst’s infectious hook.

“Ay, it’s a party on the weekend, got a lil’ shawty, we creepin’, throw somethin’ in my cup, but I still can’t show no love, I got h**s for every season, shawty wanna play, she leavin’, don’t try to say, ‘What’s up?’ When you see a n**ga in the club…”

On Thursday (June 29), fans were treated to a visual for “West Coast Weekend” that came courtesy of Daniel Papas, and it’s the prime definition of FOMO. Bringing the song’s subject matter to life, viewers can see the trio throwing a lit pool party at a lavish residence packed with beautiful women. They can also be spotted oceanside with their high-end vehicles.

Shortly after “West Coast Weekend” initially made landfall, YG and Tyga liberated the equally energetic “PLATINUM.” Produced by DTP, the track was centered around the artists’ never-ending wins.

“I don’t do the rims no more, I ride stock, I f**k top 10 b**ches, you f**k bops, 100 on the dash, slow down, there go the cops, we goin’ platinum, baby, yeah, we be goin’ platinum, but I wear gold, 4Hunnid, 500 what I get a show, play the game right, so I’m livin’ by the code, we goin’ platinum, baby… platinum in my teeth and it cost a honey bun, Jack in the Box, tell these clowns that it’s up…”

Press play on the visuals for “West Coast Weekend” and “PLATINUM,” both of which are expected to appear on YG and Tyga‘s yet-to-be-titled joint album.

